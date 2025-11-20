Liberia: Renewed Hope in Panta District

20 November 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

Panta District — The Gboawuta Public Elementary School in Panta District #4 is experiencing a significant boost in student enrollment for the 2025/2026 academic year, a positive indicator of the community's growing trust in the institution and renewed efforts to improve the learning environment.

According to Acting Registrar Christopher B. Suah, the school has officially recorded 158 students, including 94 boys and 64 girls, a notable rise from last year's total of 131.

"We say thanks be to God, particularly for the increase in enrollment," Suah shared. "Last year, we had about 131 students, but this year we have 158. So there is a clear increase, and we must be thankful."

Suah attributed the encouraging rise partly to recent renovation works at the school, alongside strengthened support from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), which has played a vital role in mobilizing community involvement.

"The renovation has helped a lot, and the PTA continues to encourage parents. Honestly, the renovation played a major role," he emphasized.

A major development initiative currently underway at the school is the construction of a modern library, a facility expected to significantly enhance reading culture and academic performance. The project also includes the addition of three new classrooms to reduce overcrowding and create a more conducive learning atmosphere.

Suah appealed to the project's sponsor, Mr. Harrison Kpartipa, as well as humanitarian organizations and the Government of Liberia, to help accelerate the completion of the work.

"We expected the project to be completed before the 2025/2026 school year began," Suah explained. "We are appealing to Mr. Kpartipa, humanitarian groups, and the government to help us speed up the work because it will greatly benefit our students."

The Acting Registrar extended heartfelt thanks to Mr. Kpartipa for what he described as an immense and transformative contribution to the school's development.

"It is important to remember where you come from," Suah said. "We appreciate Mr. Harrison Kpartipa and pray for more opportunities and strength for him."

Suah reaffirmed the school administration's commitment to sustaining progress and improving the quality of education for children across Panta District.

