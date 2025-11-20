Liberia: Failure to Exercise Due Diligence

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Investment, Judiciary, and Transport, chaired by Foday Edward Fahnbulleh, on Tuesday conducted a public hearing with several government institutions and the management of Ivanhoe Liberia Ltd. (HPX/SMFG) regarding the ratification of the Concession and Access Agreement (CAA) between the Government of Liberia and the company.

Institutions appearing before the Joint Committee included the Minister of Justice (MOJ), Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, The Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Mr. Anthony Myers, The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Jeff B. Blibo, and the Minister of Transport (MOT), Mr. Sirleaf Tyler

The Chief Executive Officer of HPX was also present but was excused to allow the relevant government entities to address the Committee on the Agreement's provisions.

During the hearing, some lawmakers were keen on Guinea's role in the deal, whether or not Guinea is in agreement, but the executive officials couldn't state that as it brought serious argument among some of the committee members.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Many lawmakers believe that, given that Guinea has not publicly endorsed Ivanhoe and its subsidiary SMFG to transport ore through, it was prudent to wait for the Guinean government's thinking on the deal before passing it.

But the chairman of the Joint Committee on Investment, Judiciary, and Transport, Rep. Fahnbulleh, repeatedly shut down the concern, notably from his colleague, Dorwon Gleekia, who asked whether the Ivanhoe deal meets Guinea's consent or the existing implementation agreement between both countries.

The hearing, which was open to the public, failed to address one of the most contentious issues discussed in public since the Ivanhoe deal was sent to the Legislature.

The joint committee concluded by stating that when the need arises, they will request another appearance of the entities to justify further, but revert to the committee room.

As uncertainty beclouds the actualization of the controversial Ivanhoe Liberia rail access agreement, the Liberian senate last week rose in its plenary to request documentary evidence from the Executive branch of government relative to the transaction and has since suspended reviewing of the deal until the right steps are taken.

While taking the decision, the upper house warned the government that Liberia risks advancing a flawed deal amid mounting evidence that Guinea is pursuing an independent railway strategy and ignoring Monrovia's request for clarification on using Liberian infrastructure. The demand signals rising legislative concern over the coherence and credibility of Liberia's cross-border rail cooperation strategy.

When Liberia and Guinea signed the Implementation Agreement in October 2019, it was hailed as a model of cross-border cooperation, a carefully built legal framework meant to guarantee that any mining company seeking access to Liberia's rail and port infrastructure would do so transparently, equitably, and in full alignment with the national interests of both countries. However, with the emergence of the recent Concession and Access Agreement between Liberia and Ivanhoe Liberia (HPX/SMFG), serious questions now linger over whether the spirit and procedures of that bilateral framework were ever respected.

The Implementation Agreement was not a ceremonial document. It was the binding rulebook intended to govern every access request from a Guinean mining operator. It laid out, in clear and explicit terms, the process that must be followed before any foreign company could use Liberia's infrastructure. Article 5 established a mandatory two-phase approval system, beginning with a Request for Eligibility, assessed by the Government of Guinea, followed by a Request for Access submitted to Liberia, jointly reviewed by the Monitoring Committees of both countries, and finalized only after endorsement by the Inter-Ministerial Committee. Article 9 formally created these oversight committees to prevent unilateral decisions and ensure that every cross-border infrastructure matter received approval from both governments. Article 7 assigned the Technical Secretariat the responsibility of preparing a standardized Access Agreement template to ensure that all users are treated fairly and consistently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yet when the Ivanhoe CAA surfaced, there was no public indication that these institutional steps had been followed. The very procedures designed to protect the interests of both nations appeared to have been bypassed, raising fresh concerns about how the agreement was crafted and whether it adheres to the bilateral framework that both countries committed themselves to in 2019.