South Africa: Mokgotsi Admits Lying to the Commission

Brown Mogotsi told the Commission that King Misuzulu and police general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were recruited by the CIA, but offered no evidence.

Brown Mogotsi admitted lying under oath and said he does not have a matric certificate, and he could not prove most of his claims.

Mogotsi, the man behind explosive claims about corruption in the South African Police Service, has admitted he previously lied under oath. He also told the Commission he does not have a matric certificate.

Mogotsi began giving evidence on 18 November 2025 at the state Commission in Pretoria. He said he worked as a police informant from 1999 and later dealt with officers in Crime Intelligence.

He made headlines after claiming that King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were recruited by the United States Central Intelligence Agency. He also accused businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala of paying bribes to secure police contracts.

He said Matlala told him he paid R2-million to former police minister Bheki Cele and R5-million to national commissioner Fannie Masemola to secure a R360-million South African Police Service contract. Mogotsi again offered no documents or witnesses to support these claims.

Senior advocate Matthew Chaskalson pressed him on his past statements. Mogotsi admitted lying on a police warrant form by saying he worked in the office of then police minister Senzo Mchunu. "Yes, this was for the purpose of work," he said.

Mogotsi also raised concerns about cellphone records used by investigators. He said some of the information might be "planted" and questioned whether police had proper authority to collect it.

Co-commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged him strongly. "You are making statements... none of which is backed up by any investigation on your part that you can produce the facts for us to say, 'Here's proof'."

Mogotsi said he was being labelled a "professional liar" and described the questioning as "suppressing". "I never said I'm a high priest... I said I am a state agent," he told the panel.

The Commission says it is concerned about his safety. In November, it confirmed he was offered witness protection after his car was allegedly shot at in Vosloorus.