Sudan: All Parties Must Act Now to Save Children

New York — Over two and a half years of relentless fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has set off the world’s most devastating humanitarian and protection crises, with children at the center.

With the brutal takeover of El Fasher on 26 October after over a 500-day inhumane siege and ensuing reports of atrocities by the RSF, with similar risks endured by children and their families in Western Kordofan, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Vanessa Frazier, denounces such widespread and systematic abuses of the rights of children amid catastrophic and escalating humanitarian crises. She urges all parties to conflict to immediately stop the deliberate targeting of children, including through sexual violence, abduction, detention, attacks on schools, hospitals, and mass forced displacement, robbing them of safety and security.

Killing and maiming of children remained the most verified violations in recent months, while rape and sexual violence and abduction followed.

“Sudanese children are trapped in one of the most dangerous environments in the world today. They need safety, protection, food, and medical care—now, not later,” said the Special Representative. “I call on the RSF and the SAF to immediately stop targeting civilians, including children, in this brutal war and respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and to allow safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access to reach those in need, including the 15 million children requiring humanitarian assistance,” she added.

Millions of children in Sudan are now facing starvation and acute food insecurity, displacement, no access to education, and widespread exposure to violence. Famine has been confirmed in El Fasher and Kadugli, and 20 more localities are at high risk of famine. Verified information confirms a rise in child mortality attributed to starvation and insufficient access to essential services. Children fleeing violence via insecure routes are further exposed to grave risks, including sexual violence, abduction, recruitment and use, detention, harassment, and looting. Information from the ground indicates that hospitals, schools, and vital civilian infrastructure continue to be impacted, leaving children increasingly vulnerable. 16.5 million children are out of school across the country.

The Special Representative welcomes that discussions have been initiated with the Sudanese Armed Forces and that an Action Plan to end and prevent grave violations against children is under development, while calling for broader actions. She echoes the UN Secretary-General's call on all parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“It is urgent to act to end and prevent grave violations against children. All listed parties to the conflict should engage with the United Nations to take decisive and life-saving measures to protect children, including through the development of action plans,” she stressed.

“Children in Sudan deserve the chance to grow, learn, and thrive in peace. Without immediate action, the lives and futures of a whole generation are at grave risk,” she added.

