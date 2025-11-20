Kenya: KRA Names EACC the Most Facilitative Agency in Tax Enforcement

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been named the Most Facilitative Agency in Tax Enforcement during the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) 30th anniversary celebrations held Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto presented the award, which was received on behalf of the Commission by EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission said the recognition reflects its role in bolstering KRA's enforcement operations through proactive interventions that have helped avert "substantial financial losses" to the State.

EACC highlighted that its partnership with KRA includes intensified information sharing, joint investigations, and technical capacity-building initiatives. The collaboration has also strengthened the Commission's mandate in tracing and recovering assets, pursuing proceeds of crime, and targeting unexplained wealth.

"These efforts form part of a broader strategy to bolster national anti-corruption efforts through diverse measures, including intensified information sharing, joint investigative operations, and technical capacity-building programs," the Commission said.

According to EACC, approximately Sh28 billion worth of corruptly acquired and unexplained assets have been recovered over the past five years, with additional assets valued at about Sh50 billion currently under forfeiture proceedings.

"By restoring misappropriated resources to the public coffers, revenue collection becomes not only about gathering taxes but also protecting and maximizing what is already due to the nation," the statement added.

EACC said the award affirms confidence in its commitment to deepening collaboration, enhancing accountability, and advancing the fight against corruption for the benefit of all Kenyans.