Somalia, Switzerland Strengthen Ties to Boost Disaster Preparedness Amid Severe Drought

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) held high-level talks with a delegation from Switzerland Development Cooperation (SDC) on strengthening disaster preparedness and response, officials said Wednesday.

SoDMA Director General, Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, met in Mogadishu with the SDC delegation led by Julien Peissard, Deputy Head of International Cooperation for the Horn of Africa. The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration to improve early warning systems, respond to recurring disasters, and support vulnerable communities.

Officials highlighted the severe drought affecting multiple regions of Somalia, which has displaced thousands, reduced agricultural production, and increased the risk of malnutrition among children and mothers.

Peissard said Switzerland remains committed to expanding support for disaster management in Somalia, particularly in the hardest-hit areas.

The two sides agreed to strengthen training programs for SoDMA personnel, improve weather monitoring and early warning systems, and expand long-term plans to mitigate the impact of recurring crises.

The discussions form part of ongoing efforts by SoDMA to coordinate with international partners to protect communities across Somalia from natural disasters.