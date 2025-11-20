Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Wraps Up Regional Trip to Uganda and Kenya

Mogadishu — Somalia's Speaker of Parliament, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday after attending a regional parliamentary summit in Uganda and holding high-level talks in Kenya.

Madoobe and his delegation were received at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport by Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow and several lawmakers from the Federal Parliament.

The speaker had travelled to Kampala to take part in the East African Community Parliamentary Speakers' Forum, where he was elected chair of the bloc's parliamentary speakers for the 2025-2026 term -- a role Somali officials hailed as a diplomatic milestone.

During the summit, Madoobe urged deeper regional cooperation and highlighted Somalia's commitment to strengthening its engagement within the East African Community, which the country joined earlier this year.

Following the Uganda meeting, Madoobe made a stopover in Nairobi, where he held what officials described as a "fruitful meeting" with his Kenyan counterpart, Moses Wetang'ula.

The two speakers discussed enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation, establishing a Somalia-Kenya parliamentary friendship committee, and expanding exchanges of legislative expertise between the two institutions.

Madoobe's visit comes as Somalia seeks to boost diplomatic ties and legislative collaboration with neighbouring countries amid broader regional integration efforts.