Uganda: Nyege Nyege Returns This Weekend and Afromobile Is Bringing the Festival to the World

Nyege Nyege marks its tenth edition this weekend and the excitement is already spreading across the region.

The festival has earned its place as one of Africa's most electrifying cultural experiences and this year promises an even richer celebration of music, art and community.

For those attending in person and for the many who cannot make the trip, AfroMobile will stream the festival so audiences anywhere in the world can feel the energy in real time.

Nyege Nyege has always represented more than a lineup. Organisers describe an ecosystem where neon lights bounce off the Nile's rushing currents, music echoes between ancient rocks and dancers drift through the cool river breeze and forest scent.

It is a world built once a year, shaped by sound, culture and the freedom to explore.

This year's edition expands that world across six stages including the Ubuntu Stage, Kakuna Kulala, Dark Stage, Portal Stage and Sunrise Stage, each offering a distinct sound and atmosphere.

The programming will feature more than 300 performers from Uganda and across the globe.

The lineup brings together established names and emergent talent. Audiences will enjoy performances from Abeeka Band, Joshua Baraka, Zonke Africa, DJ Handsome, DJ Ssese, Eyo Mackus and Fik Fameica alongside a mix of regional and international acts.

The festival continues to attract creators, musicians, dancers and explorers who bring their own cultures, styles and identities, making Nyege Nyege a space where everything connects.

The festival's reputation has created a strong sense of anticipation over the years. Many who have attended look forward to returning.

Others experience a different kind of FOMO when they cannot make the journey.

For first timers, the uncertainty about what to expect can be just as intense. These are the gaps AfroMobile is solving this year.

The platform will stream the festival throughout the weekend, giving audiences a way to witness the performances, follow the stages they love and enjoy the atmosphere without missing a moment.

"People who have been to Nyege Nyege know how quickly the FOMO builds when you miss it. Others want to go but are unsure about the experience. AfroMobile is addressing this by streaming the festival so everyone can be part of it," said Pearl Kitimbo, brand manager, AfroMobile.

Whether someone is following their favourite artist, discovering new music or simply soaking in the visual experience, the stream ensures nobody is left out.

AfroMobile's role in showcasing Ugandan creativity continues to grow and the Nyege Nyege stream stands as one of its strongest efforts in opening access to cultural moments that define the region.

As the festival prepares to begin, excitement is rising among audiences in Uganda and beyond. Those travelling to the Nile will witness the spectacle in person.

For everyone else, AfroMobile is turning phones and screens into front-row tickets.

The tenth edition of Nyege Nyege promises to be a landmark moment and AfroMobile is ready to take the experience to every corner of the world.