Uganda: Tensions Ease As Nup, Security Officials Agree On Masaka Rally Venue

Leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Masaka City together with security officials have now agreed on the venue where NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu will hold his campaign rally in Masaka.

During a closed-door meeting between security officers and NUP leaders -- a meeting from which journalists were barred -- both sides agreed on the exact location where Kyagulanyi is expected to address supporters.

The development overturns earlier communication from some NUP leaders who had announced Masaka Liberation Square as the rally venue.

The NUP chairperson for Greater Masaka, Florence Namayanja, said they have now agreed on the Buddu County grounds, noting that the Resident District Commissioner has already granted clearance.

"We believe the Ssaza Grounds will serve us very well, and on November 29, every NUP supporter in Masaka should come out so we stand together," Namayanja said.

Masaka Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said Masaka Liberation Square was rejected because of its proximity to the President's residence and the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

"Masaka Liberation Square is located right in the middle of the city and directly borders the main Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. For that reason, it is not appropriate to hold a rally in such a sensitive area," Kasirye said.

Last week, tensions escalated after Mayor Namayanja and RCC Herbert Washaki exchanged accusations, each claiming the other was overstepping their authority.

Although the two sides have now reached an agreement on the venue, friction between Namayanja and Washaki appears unresolved, with both again trading accusations today.

"Mayor Namayanja and her team must understand that I am the head of security in Masaka. This is not about politics -- our duty is to ensure order and protect the people of Masaka," Washaki said.