Uganda: Salam TV Wraps Up Western Region Leg of 'Omumanyi Wa Salam TV' Quiz

Salam TV's national quiz competition, Omumanyi wa Salam TV, concluded its Western Region tour on October 4, 2025, drawing large crowds to Bwikya Hill in Hoima.

The event, themed "Smart Minds for a Green Uganda", saw participants from across the Bunyoro-Tooro sub-region compete in subjects ranging from agriculture and religion to Ugandan history and current affairs.

Ausi Mugisa, a retired primary school teacher from Hoima District, emerged as the regional winner, taking home a brand-new motorcycle sponsored by Salam TV and Chapa General Enterprises.

The event was attended by prominent figures including City Resident Commissioner Badru Mugabi, Hoima District Qadhi Sheikh Rajab Mugenyi, and Salam TV Managing Director Hajj Karim Kaliisa, who presented the awards. Hoima Woman MP, Asinansi Nyakato, also handed out cash prizes and gifts to participants.

Salam TV credited the success of the tour to partnerships with local institutions and businesses, including Golden Castle Hotel, Uthman Mixed School, St. Patrick Primary School, Kabalega Resort Hotels, Navi World, InfoTrust Property Consultants, Muzaata Tours and Travel, Uganda Halal Bureau, Twinbrook Schools, and Salam Charity Foundation.

In a statement, Salam TV said, "Omumanyi wa Salam TV has become a symbol of knowledge, faith, and national pride."

The competition continues to inspire communities across Uganda, promoting knowledge, unity, and sustainable development.