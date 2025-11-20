Uganda Winning HIV Fight but Faces New Threats Among Youth - Uganda Aids Commission Warns

Uganda has recorded major gains against HIV, with significant declines in prevalence, new infections, and AIDS-related deaths, but emerging concerns among young people and persistent mother-to-child transmissions threaten progress, the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) has warned.

Addressing the media ahead of the National HIV Symposium and World AIDS Day, UAC Director General Nelson Musoba said Uganda is "winning the war against HIV and AIDS", but requires renewed commitment to sustain the momentum.

Uganda's Progress: Prevalence Down to 4.9%

New national data from the Ministry of Health shows:

HIV prevalence: now at 4.9%, down from 18% in the 1980s and 1990s.

New infections: dropped to 37,000 in 2024, from 94,000 in 2010.

AIDS-related deaths: reduced to 20,000, from 54,000 in 2010.

People living with HIV: about 1.5 million, with 1.3 million on treatment.

Musoba credited government leadership, partners, and coordinated community responses for the progress.

Worrying Trends: Youth at High Risk

Despite progress, young people aged 15-25 years remain the most affected group.

Nearly 70% of new infections occur among this age group.

Four out of five infected young people are girls or young women.

Musoba said misinformation and lack of comprehensive HIV knowledge continue to expose youth.

"Many young people do not know the basics of HIV transmission. Some still believe you get HIV by sharing cups or sitting next to someone. Yet HIV in Uganda is predominantly sexually transmitted."

He highlighted major risk factors driving infections among youth:

Multiple sexual partners

Inconsistent or no condom use

Transactional sex

Economic vulnerability

Low negotiating power among girls and young women

Setback: Mother-to-Child Transmission Still High

Uganda recorded 4,700 babies born HIV-positive in 2024, despite the availability of effective prevention measures.

"This should not be happening," Musoba stressed.

"The means exist. No baby should be born with HIV."

Performance on the 95-95-95 Targets

Uganda's current standing for 2024:

Testing (first 95): 94%

On treatment (second 95): 90%

Viral suppression (third 95): 96%

While the country is close to achieving global targets, treatment uptake -- particularly among men and some youth -- remains a gap.

National HIV Symposium: Focus on Sustainable Response

This year's National HIV and AIDS Symposium will take place at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, under the theme:

"Building a Sustainable HIV Response to End AIDS as a Public Health Threat in Uganda."

The conference will be open to the public both physically and virtually.

It will bring together scientists, researchers, communities, artists and policymakers to:

Review the past year's progress

Share new scientific research

Discuss domestic financing for HIV

Explore institutional effectiveness

Engage ordinary Ugandans in learning more about HIV science

President Museveni is expected to attend as chief guest.

Appeal to Ugandans: The Last Mile Depends on Us

Dr. Musoba urged families, communities, teachers, cultural leaders, and all Ugandans to stay committed:

"Once you know your status, what are you doing to remain negative?

If you are positive, are you taking treatment?

Are you supporting others or stigmatizing them?"

He added that stigma in homes and schools continues to discourage adherence, especially among young people.