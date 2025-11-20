Uganda: Men Face Higher HIV Impact Due to Poor Arv Uptake-Uganda Aids Commission

Despite Uganda's steady progress in reducing HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, men remain disproportionately affected due to low uptake of antiretroviral treatment (ARVs), the Uganda AIDS Commission has revealed.

According to the Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), Nelson Musoba, although more women live with HIV, men are dying more, have lower viral suppression rates, and continue to account for the largest treatment gaps.

Uganda currently has an estimated 1.5 million people living with HIV, of whom 930,000 are women and 570,000 are men. However, Musoba noted that women overwhelmingly outpace men in seeking treatment, resulting in better viral load suppression among women.

"Men are more impacted compared to women, even when we have more women living with HIV," Musoba said.

"When you look at viral load suppression and AIDS-related deaths, men are doing worse -- largely because they delay or refuse to start treatment."

Uganda's 2024 performance on the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets shows a clear gender imbalance:

First 95 (testing): Uganda stands at 94% of people knowing their HIV status.

Second 95 (treatment initiation): Only 90% of those who know their status have enrolled on treatment -- with men contributing the highest share of those not on ARVs.

Third 95 (viral suppression): Stands at 96%, but again, women dominate this success.

Musoba attributed the male treatment gap to several factors, including social norms and health-seeking behaviour:

Men tend to test late.

Many avoid health centers until they are critically ill.

Some fear stigma or associating treatment with weakness.

Others rely on misinformation about ARVs and HIV.

Impact: Higher Deaths, Lower Suppression

The country recorded 20,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2024, and UAC analysis shows that men constitute the majority of these fatalities.

This is despite free treatment being widely available.

"We have a group of HIV-positive individuals who have tested but have not made the decision to start treatment. A big proportion of these are men," he emphasised.

Musoba urged communities, families, and health workers to support men to get tested, start treatment early, and remain adherent.

"The science has advanced. What remains is us -- as individuals, families, and communities -- to ensure everyone takes their treatment. The Last Mile is behavioural," he said.

With Uganda pushing to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, closing the male treatment gap remains a critical challenge.