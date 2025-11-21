Sudan: U.S. President Trump Pledges to End Sudan War, El Burhan Welcomes Saudi-Led Initiative

Washington D.C. / Port Sudan — US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social yesterday that he will personally intervene to end the war in Sudan, following a request from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump described Sudan as "the most violent place on Earth" and "the largest humanitarian crisis," where food, doctors, and basic supplies are desperately needed.

Trump also addressed the Saudi government's interest during a speech yesterday at the U.S-Saudi Investment Forum, telling the audience: "It was not on my charts to be involved in that. I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control. But I just see how important that is to you and to a lot of your friends in the room."

He pledged that the United States would work with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern partners to halt the violence while stabilising Sudan, adding that the country's civilisation and culture can be repaired with coordinated regional support.

Sovereignty Council welcomes intervention

The Transitional Sovereignty Council issued a press release on X yesterday, welcoming the US-Saudi efforts to "establish a just and equitable peace in Sudan." The Council thanked both countries for their continued attention and efforts to "stop the bleeding of Sudanese blood," and reaffirmed its readiness to engage seriously to achieve the peace that the Sudanese people are waiting for.

Head of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, also posted on X yesterday: "Thank you, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Thank you, President Donald Trump."

Sudan's political groups respond

Sudanese politicians welcomed the announcement. The Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces, known as Sumoud (meaning resilience in Arabic) headed by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said Trump's involvement could inject momentum into the Quartet roadmap and urged an urgent humanitarian truce to protect civilians and allow relief access.

Sumoud also stressed that lasting progress requires confronting groups that prolong the conflict, particularly remnants of the former regime and the Islamic Movement.

Ibrahim El Mirghani, Vice President of the Democratic Unionist Party and signee of the controversial founding charter for a parallel Sudanese government, praised Trump's statements on Truth Social, highlighting that the initiative explicitly excludes "extremist groups and the Islamic Movement from any political process shaping Sudan's future."

He also thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for placing the Sudanese crisis on the agenda of US-Saudi discussions.

The National Umma Party and Sudanese Congress Party described the intervention as a positive step that reinforces international efforts to end the war and pave the way for a credible, nationwide political settlement.

US officials call for action

U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on the international community to cut off weapons and support to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accusing the paramilitary group of committing "horrifying atrocities," including systematic sexual violence against civilians.

Speaking after a G7 meeting in Canada last week, he warned that foreign assistance was not just financial but also involved countries "allowing their territory to be used to ship it and transport it," and highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, saying many besieged civilians may already be dead or too sick and famished to flee.

Adding to the US response, the Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos tweeted yesterday that they are "committed to ending the horrific conflict in Sudan. Under President Trump's leadership, we are working with our partners to facilitate a humanitarian truce and bring an end to external military support to the parties, which is fuelling the violence."

The advisor stressed that "with peace and stability, the Sudanese people can return to civilian-led governance in a unified Sudan. @POTUS [Trump] wants peace, and with @SecRubio [Marco Rubio], we are acting now."

Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also voiced support, saying he was ready to work with Trump "to bring sustainable peace, end the humanitarian crisis, and stabilise Sudan."