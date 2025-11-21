Africa: What's At Stake in the COP30 Negotiations?

As climate talks in Belém enter their final stretch, negotiators are working on three fronts: technical details, ministerial consultations, and Presidency-led discussions. Behind the jargon and complex frameworks lie fundamental choices for more than 190 countries - choices that could shape how the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, is turned into real-world action.

In practical terms, the debates at COP30 revolve around three big questions:

1) How can countries ramp up climate action?

With the planet heating at record speed and climate disasters intensifying, cutting emissions and adapting to impacts dominate the agenda. Delegates are looking at key tools:

· Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs): National climate plans updated every five years. At COP30, countries are weighing new ways to boost ambition and speed up implementation.

· Phasing out fossil fuels: COP28 agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels." Now, negotiators are debating whether to set a clearer, context-based roadmap for that shift.

· National Adaptation Plans (NAPs): 72 countries have submitted plans, but most lack funding. One proposal: triple adaptation finance by 2025.

· Global Goal on Adaptation: Talks focus on roughly 100 indicators to track progress on adaptation worldwide.

· Forest Finance Roadmap: Already backed by 36 governments representing 45 per cent of global forest cover and 65 per cent of GDP. It aims to close a $66.8 billion annual gap for tropical forest protection and restoration.

2) How can money and technology reach those who need it most?

Political promises alone won't solve the climate crisis - they need real resources. COP30 negotiators are exploring ways to unlock finance and technology:

· Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement: Developed countries must support developing nations financially. Delegates are considering an action plan and accountability tools.

· Baku-to-Belém Roadmap to $1.3 trillion: A proposal to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually for developing countries, with five action areas and debt-free instruments under discussion.

· Loss and Damage Fund: Created at COP27 and launched at COP28 to help countries hit hardest by climate impacts. It arrives at COP30 underfunded, sparking calls for more contributions.

· Green Climate Fund: The world's largest climate fund, but its latest replenishment cycle showed signs of decline.

· Global Environment Facility: Provides grants to developing countries, but current funding is seen as inadequate.

· Technology Implementation Programme: Aims to improve access to climate technologies, but negotiations remain divided over financial and trade barriers.

· Trade-restrictive unilateral measures: Climate-related trade policies that may disadvantage developing countries. One idea: create a platform to assess their impact.

3) How can climate action be fair and inclusive?

Even with funding, big transitions risk deepening inequalities unless they protect vulnerable communities. Negotiators are working on frameworks to ensure fairness:

· Just Transition Work Programme: Promotes social justice, decent work, and sustainable development. Countries expect a practical framework aligned with workers' and communities' realities.

· Gender Action Plan: Guides the integration of gender perspectives into climate action. The first plan was adopted in 2017; an updated version is due at COP30.

Why what happens in Belém matters

The choices made in Belém will shape how the Paris Agreement moves from words to action, and whether global climate goals remain within reach. Behind closed doors, the mood is clear: time is short, and compromise cannot wait. These decisions will shape not only the pace of emissions cuts but also whether justice is delivered for indigenous peoples, as well as Africa and developing nations, who bear the brunt of climate impacts despite contributing least to the crisis.