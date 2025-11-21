Africa: 20% of World's Children Still Trapped in Extreme Poverty - UNICEF

More than 19 per cent of children worldwide live in extreme poverty, surviving on under $3 a day, according to a new UNICEF report.

Nearly 90 per cent of those children are in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, but even in high-income countries, 23 per cent live with far less income than their peers.

"It doesn't have to be this way," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said. "When governments commit to ending child poverty by implementing effective policies, they can unlock a world of possibilities for children."

The report draws on data from more than 130 low and middle-income countries, assessing deprivation across six areas: education, health, nutrition, housing, sanitation and water.

Why it matters

Poverty undermines children's health, development and learning, leading to weaker job prospects, shorter lifespans and higher rates of depression and anxiety.

UNICEF finds 118 million children are deprived in three or more of the areas studied. The findings come as many governments scale back foreign aid. The agency warns that cuts could leave six million more children out of school by next year.

This year's World Children's Day theme My Day, My Rights highlights children's voices and lived experiences.

Findings

Child poverty is most concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

In low-income countries, 65 per cent of children lack access to a toilet, increasing exposure to disease.

Deprivation in low and middle-income countries dropped from 51 per cent in 2013 to 41 per cent in 2023, but progress is stalling due to conflict, climate pressures, technological divides and funding cuts.

National policies can shift outcomes: Tanzania cut so-called multidimensional child poverty by 46 per cent between 2000 and 2023 and Bangladesh by 32 per cent, driven by government-led social protection programmes.

How to reduce child poverty