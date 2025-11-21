Tanzania: Govt to Broaden Public Education On Union, Environment

Dodoma — MINISTER of State in the Vice -President's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Masauni, has outlined plans to expand Union and environmental education for stakeholders, including the media.

Eng Masauni made the remarks during discussions with leaders and management of the Vice-President's Office shortly after being sworn in by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan recently in Dodoma.

He said the media plays a significant and unique role in educating the public and building cohesion within society.

"We will engage with media editors to consult and develop joint strategies aimed at providing education on the Union and the environment," he said.

He emphasised that Union-related education will target all social groups, especially youth and children, as part of efforts to strengthen understanding of the Union's foundation and benefits.

Eng Masauni added that this education is important to ensure the public understands the Union's history, significance, and advantages.

Regarding environmental matters, he said the government plans to adopt various approaches to mobilise funding for addressing climate change.

"The issue of the environment focuses largely on conservation and climate change challenges, but it is also a new economic sector with the potential to generate revenue, create jobs, and boost the national economy," he said.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office, Engineer Cyprian Luhemeja, said that alongside the Union and the environment, the Blue Economy will also be prioritised because it is a sector that, if well managed, can significantly increase national income.

He noted that proper education on the Blue Economy will help young people secure jobs, raise household incomes, and ensure that citizens actively participate in environmental protection and conservation.