Tanzania: Dodoma Social Development Officers Urged to Strengthen Community Participation

Dodoma — SOCIAL Development officers in Dodoma have been reminded to consider their duties as key pillars in rolling out development policies and ensuring full citizen participation in planning and executing community projects.

The call was issued by Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule, during a working session with Social Development experts from across the region.

She said sustainable development requires officers to guide communities in making effective use of available resources, including ongoing national programmes.

"We remind ourselves of the importance of Social Development Officers as the main pillars of community management--implementing development policies and ensuring citizens participate fully in planning and executing community initiatives," Ms Senyamule said.

She also highlighted ongoing regional efforts to economically empower citizens, revealing the presence of five active platforms at council level out of eight, 89 out of 209 at ward level and 458 out of 820 at the neighbourhood and village level.

A total of 3bn/- was issued as loans to 314 groups comprising women, youth and persons with disabilities in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Dodoma City Council Social Development Officer, Mr Patrick Sebyiga, said the directives given by the Regional Commissioner will be implemented fully, with officers adhering to all instructions to support sustainable community development.

The session, attended by 115 out of 250 regional Social Development experts, was held under the theme: "Education, advocacy and community participation are the tools for sustainable development."