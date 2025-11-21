Kenya: Ruto Promises Sh800,000 Cancer Package Under Social Health Authority From December 1

Nairobi — Cancer patients will from December 1 access an expanded treatment package of up to Sh800,000, a significant increase from the current Sh550,000, President William Ruto announced on Thursday during his State of the Nation Address.

Ruto said the enhanced benefit under the Social Health Authority (SHA) is aimed at cushioning Kenyans from the high cost of cancer diagnosis and long-term treatment -- expenses that have pushed many families into financial strain.

"In the same spirit, the government is strengthening financial protection for Kenyans under cancer treatment. The Social Health Authority will enhance the cancer benefits package from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000 effective December 1," the President said.

"This ensures patients can access quality, uninterrupted treatment without facing financial hardship."

Ruto emphasized that the revised package is part of his administration's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms, noting that the government is already paying health insurance premiums for 2.3 million vulnerable Kenyans, including orphans, widows, the elderly, and those without income.

"When I promised that those unable to pay would be supported by government, the cynics scoffed as usual. Today, we are paying premiums for 2.3 million vulnerable Kenyans because healthcare is not a privilege," he said.

Health sector reforms

The President also outlined ongoing health-sector reforms, including KEMSA overhaul raising essential medicines availability from 48 per cent to 68 per cent, with targets of 90 per cent by December and full availability by March next year.

He also cited replacement of the controversial MES model with a new fee-for-service equipment model, where private providers install and maintain medical equipment while hospitals pay only for what they use.

"This is more than healthcare reform. It is a long-deferred promise finally taking shape -- a Kenya where every citizen can face tomorrow with confidence," Ruto said.

Beyond health, the President also touched on government interventions in education, housing, and economic recovery. He dismissed critics as "high priests of eternal pessimism," insisting that international financial institutions were affirming Kenya's strengthening economic outlook.

"We must cast off the prevailing mindset of being content with the average. We must reach for nothing less than excellence and greatness," he said.

Ruto was accompanied to Parliament by First Lady Rachel Ruto; Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, CDF Charles Kahariri and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also attended the session together with Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and senior judges.

Other guests included former Speakers Francis ole Kaparo, Kenneth Marende, and Ken Lusaka; Cabinet Secretaries; parliamentary leaders and county governors led by CoG Chair Ahmed Abdullahi.