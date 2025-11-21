Africa: U.S. Africa Command Commander Visits Morocco, Underscores Enduring Partnership

Stuttgart, Germany — Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited Morocco Oct. 20-21, highlighting the longstanding and deep partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco.

This visit, which underscored the strategic importance of Morocco and shared interests on the continent, followed Anderson's recent assumption of command and provided an opportunity to engage directly with key partners early in his tenure.

During the visit, Anderson engaged with senior Moroccan defense officials, including Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of National Defense Administration Abdellatif Loudiyi and Inspector General of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Gen. Mohammed Berrid. Discussions focused on the deep history of military cooperation and the strong bond shared between the two nations through mutual support and proactive cooperation on security and prosperity.

Anderson also toured Ben Guerir Air Base, focusing on the African Partner Flight Training area and the F-16 training area. He received a briefing on the Airborne, Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Infantry Tactics Training Area for African partners. The upgraded air base has become a focal point for multinational exercises like African Lion, demonstrating the versatility of the U.S.-Morocco partnership.

"We understand that the needs of both of our nations are constantly evolving," said Anderson. "Therefore, we maintain an open dialogue with Moroccan leadership to continually reassess our mutual interests and ensure our partnership remains aligned and mutually beneficial."

Anderson emphasized the enduring nature of the U.S.-Morocco relationship and the commitment of U.S. Africa Command to working closely with Moroccan partners to address shared security challenges and promote stability and prosperity in the region.

Key areas of discussion included:

· Longstanding Partnership: A testament to enduring friendship and mutual support, setting the stage for future collaboration across diverse domains.

· Long History of Military Cooperation: Building upon centuries of collaboration and reaffirming commitment to continued partnership.

· Shared Security and Prosperity: Recognizing the mutual benefits derived from proactive cooperation and support in promoting regional stability.

These discussions serve to strengthen existing cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in addressing evolving security threats, supporting regional stability, and promoting economic prosperity.

"The United States and Morocco share a partnership built on trust, mutual respect, and a long history of cooperation," said Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Rabat. "General Anderson's visit reaffirms our continuing commitment to work hand in hand with our Moroccan partners to advance regional stability, security, and prosperity."

The visit underscores the importance the United States places on its relationship with Morocco, a trusted partner in Africa.