Zimbabwe: Survivor Calls for Stronger Fight Against Zim's Drug Crisis

A local drug and substance abuse survivor has issued an emotional appeal for stronger support systems to help young people battling addiction warning that the crisis has become a national emergency demanding urgent and coordinated action.

Brighton Muresherwa made the remarks on Health Shenanigans a local public health programme podcast where he shared his journey from addiction to recovery and urged families, policymakers and health institutions to intervene earlier and more effectively.

Muresherwa who grew up in Harare said his dependence began during high school and escalated at university, ultimately costing him his marriage, health and academic stability.

"I started drinking and smoking because I wanted to fit in. It affected my schooling, my family and my future. If I had been taught resilience and positive coping mechanisms early in life, my path could have been different," he said.

He recounted travelling to South Africa during his university years for days of binge drinking without his family's knowledge.

After marriage, he said the addiction deepened and contributed to the collapse of the relationship.

Following years of dependency, he sought help through community-based and anonymous recovery programmes.

Muresherwa has since completed a master's degree in Development Studies and now works with mental health and rehabilitation groups.

He urged families to be proactive in recognising early signs of substance abuse.

"My life shows how peer pressure can destroy a young person. Families need to catch these issues early and provide support, not judgment," he said.

Also appearing on the programme was Tafadzwa, a mental health practitioner from Salt Africa, who warned that the country is witnessing a sharp increase in addiction among adolescents and young adults.

Citing global health data, she said the country records one of the highest rates of heavy episodic drinking among 15-19-year-olds.

"Drug and substance abuse has no face and no gender. Children as young as eight and adults in their sixties are seeking help. Anyone can fall victim regardless of age, religion, socioeconomic background or strength of character," she said.

Tafadzwa noted the strong link between mental illness and substance dependence saying conditions such as depression and anxiety often drive individuals to self-medicate, worsening their psychological state.

She also dismissed the notion that quitting substance use immediately reverses mental deterioration.

Effective rehabilitation, she said, requires clinical assessment, long-term therapy and strong family support.

"Rehabilitation is not a switch. Some recover in weeks, others need months or years, and relapse is common without adequate support," she said.

Tafadzwa called for increased investment in rehabilitation facilities outside major cities, arguing that rural environments offer therapeutic benefits.

"Natural spaces have proven healing properties, and Zimbabwe's landscape can support medical and health tourism," she said.

She added that limited funding, rising cases of crystal meth addiction and strained health institutions have placed mounting pressure on the country's recovery infrastructure.

Muresherwa rejected the belief that addiction affects only 'weak' individuals noting that he managed to complete two university degrees while struggling with dependency.

Another misconception that drug abuse is primarily a men's issue was strongly dismissed.

Tafadzwa said her organisation works with both male and female users, including pregnant women, teenage girls and elderly women.

"Substance abuse is not a male issue but it is a public health issue affecting the entire population," she said.

Zimbabwe has recorded a steep rise in drug usage over the past decade driven by unemployment, urban hardship, cheap intoxicants and untreated mental health conditions. Health practitioners warn that crystal meth, in particular, has fueled violence, psychosis and rising school dropouts.

Public health advocates, including the Harare Institute of Public Health sponsors of the programme consume called on the government to prioritise treatment facilities, mental health funding and community education campaigns.

Muresherwa said he chose to share his story publicly to help families better understand the realities of addiction.

"We need to break the silence. Drug abuse is destroying young people, but with the right support, recovery is possible," he said.