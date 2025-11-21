Clergyman and founder of the African Apostolic Church, Archbishop Paul Mwazha, has died aged 107.

Mwazha passed away on Thursday after a long illness.

In a statement, African Apostolic Church General Secretary Jeshua Mhizha confirmed the death of the church leader.

"Good morning! The African Apostolic Church, VaApostora veAfrica.

"I regret to inform you that our Archbishop, Paul Mwazha of Africa, our church leader, has just passed on today, November 20, 2025. He has departed from us, but in spirit we are together with him.

"More information will be released in due course. Any further announcements will be released in due course. Kudzai Jehovah, Kudzai Jehovah," said Mhizha.