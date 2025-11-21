Zimbabwe: 'A Proud Moment for Africa' - Miniyothabo Chiwenga Celebrates Historic Appointment As First African Non-Model Miss Universe Judge

Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga has described her selection to the Miss Universe 2025 official judging panel as a milestone achievement for both Zimbabwe and the African continent.

Baloyi-Chiwenga, wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and chairperson of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisation, becomes the first African non-model to serve as a judge at the prestigious global pageant, which is taking place in Thailand.

She joins an elite panel that includes Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova (Canada) and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza (Mexico), and together they will evaluate over 80 contestants from around the world.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lyshanda Moyas is representing Zimbabwe.

Speaking in Thailand ahead of the pageant, set for November 21, Baloyi-Chiwenga said her appointment reflects the rising recognition of African voices on global platforms.

"Being selected as a judge is an honour, not only for me or Zia mbabwe but for Africa as a whole because it means that we are being respected as a whole because it means that we are being represented as Africa in the judgment and decision-making table, so it means a lot to us and the girlchild," she said.

She added that the modelling industry has evolved significantly, moving away from outdated stereotypes.

"From what I have seen in the past years, the modelling industry is becoming better and better, people are approaching it from a professional point of view.

"A long time ago, there were a lot of misinterpretations and misunderstandings of this industry and now it has changed, so I can say that the future is bright and a lot of changes are happening and we are happy about it," she added.

Baloyi-Chiwenga called on contestants to demonstrate global awareness and social responsibility, adding that pageantry demands more than beauty.

"When you are a model, for you to win, you have to be the voice of the people, you must look beyond your own interests but be a global citizen, someone who speaks to the challenges and issues that the world is facing.

"So for me to believe that you have to represent the world, you must be conversant on the problems that the whole world is facing regardless of where you stay."