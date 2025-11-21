Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Deepen Partnership With Concrete Gains, Says Ambassador Muktar Kedir

20 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The partnership between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia is driven by mutual benefit and is producing clear results, Ethiopia's Special Envoy and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Muktar Kedir said.

Speaking to ENA, he noted that the two countries share long cultural, religious and people-to-people ties.

He recalled that formal diplomatic relations began in the mid nineteenth century, laying the groundwork for today's wide-ranging cooperation.

Ambassador Muktar Kedir said the partnership between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia has advanced notably since governemt change in Ethiopia.

The two countries now reached at a "high level strategic relationship" supported by expanding cooperation across multiple fields as a result many Saudi investors "have engaged in trade and various investment sectors in Ethiopia," reflecting growing confidence in the country's economic climate.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia supplies a broad range of agricultural products to the Saudi market, and the annual trade volume has shown a marked rise.

The partnership is anchored in shared interests and continues to bring practical results, he added.

He further explained that many Ethiopians now have access to legal employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

"Two hundred thousand Ethiopians entered the country legally last year," he said, adding that preparations are underway to send three hundred sixty thousand citizens this year.

Ambassador Muktar emphasized that the two countries will continue strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding comprehensive relations.

