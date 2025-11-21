Ethiopia: AfCFTA Unlocking New Pathways for Intra-African Trade, Agricultural Growth

Addis Ababa — The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is rapidly emerging as a catalyst for deeper intra-African trade, agricultural expansion, and enhanced global market competitiveness, Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) Executive Director Masila said.

In an exclusive interview to ENA, Gerald Masila highlighted the transformative potential of AfCFTA in boosting regional and global trade in grains, pulses, and oilseeds.

According to him, the continental agreement is opening unprecedented opportunities for easier, cheaper, and more predictable cross-border trade which is key to strengthening Africa's agricultural value chains and improving food security.

The Executive Director noted that Kenya remains the leading destination for Ethiopian pulses, importing nearly 70 percent of the country's regional exports. This volume is poised to grow significantly under AfCFTA's preferential tariffs.

"With AfCFTA, a larger share of cross-border transactions will formalize, ensuring proper revenue flows to governments while lowering trading costs for businesses," he said.

Reduced charges under the agreement will also make Ethiopian soybeans more competitively priced across regional markets, lowering the cost of animal feed and strengthening livestock related value chains, including dairy, poultry, goats, and piggery.

"AfCFTA cooperation opens the door for Ethiopian producers and exporters to reach wider global markets through regional port infrastructure. And "this is a significant win for the country's agricultural exporters."

Nigeria National Sesame Seeds Association Secretary Ilyasu Ishak also highlighted Ethiopia's pivotal role in Africa's agriculture sector.

Ethiopia remains Africa's leading exporter of pulses, shipping over 350,000 metric tons annually, he noted.

These capacitate Ethiopia as a strategic player under AfCFTA with immense potential to expand its regional and global market track, the Secretary added.

AfCFTA is already strengthening intra-regional trade and offering Africa's 1.4 billion people access to one of the world's largest single markets.

Ishak stressed that the market is sufficient to support the continent's economies while boosting job creation and strengthening business opportunities for producers, processors, and exporters.

"With AfCFTA's preferential tariffs and improved regulatory harmonization, cross-border trade is expected to grow even further," he pointed out.

Further, he stated that the Free Trade Area is not only expanding trade opportunities but also stimulating rural development, encouraging value addition, and strengthening supply chains across Africa.