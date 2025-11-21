Uganda: Museveni Initiates a Fresh Support Drive for Fishing Communities

President Museveni has dispatched a special team from State House to spearhead an economic empowerment initiative aimed at revitalising livelihoods in fishing communities across the Busoga sub-region.

The intervention is being rolled out under the Strategic Campaign for Alternative Income Generating Activities for Fishing Communities in Uganda (SCAIAFA).

The State House team has already begun field operations, in Mayuge District, one of Busoga's largest fishing zones. The initiative seeks to cushion communities grappling with depleted fish stocks and the impact of stringent government regulations intended to protect Uganda's lakes from illegal fishing.

Busoga is home to some of Uganda's busiest landing sites along Lakes Victoria and Kyoga as well as the River Nile. A significant portion of the population relies on fishing and related activities for daily survival.

However, the government's enforcement measures especially crackdowns on illegal fishing gear--have left many fishers struggling to sustain their households.

In response, President Museveni has introduced the SCAIAFA project to restore trust, provide alternatives, and strengthen support for the affected communities.

According to Sylvia Nakiwolo, the SCAIAFA Project Coordinator, the intervention will offer beneficiaries a range of new income-generating opportunities.

"Under this project, beneficiaries shall get support in the form of fish ponds or other enterprises like apiary, piggery, poultry and cage farming, among others," Nakiwolo explained.

She noted that the program targets not only fishermen but also individuals who have long depended on the fish trade, including thousands of women operating in fish markets and at landing sites.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Agribusiness and Value Addition, Dr. Hilary Musoke, urged the fishing communities to embrace organisation and teamwork as a requirement for accessing government support.

"Government cannot support you when you're alone in isolation. Form groups to get support," he advised.

Mayuge District home to more than 500,000 people boasts 68 landing sites along Lake Victoria. District officials say fish stocks have drastically declined, leaving households vulnerable.

Fisheries Officer Sarah Nakaziba noted that the support comes at a critical time.

"Mayuge is one of the districts with many landing sites. We have a huge populace depending on the lake, so this intervention is timely," she said.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Mayuge Woman MP, Lukia Nakadama, praised the President for prioritising communities living along the lake shores.

"We have many people who stay on the lake shores, and the lake is their only source of livelihood. This program shall greatly benefit them," she noted.

With many families struggling under declining fish resources and stricter fishing regulations, the SCAIAFA project is expected to offer long-term stability by diversifying income and enhancing resilience.

The State House team is expected to traverse all major fishing zones in Busoga and across the Country.