Ghana: Patrick Boamah Criticises Proposed Accra-Kumasi Express Road Project

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Patrick Boamah has criticised the government's plan to construct a new express road from Accra to Kumasi, describing it as a misplaced priority.

Speaking during the budget debate in Parliament, he noted that the cover page of this year's budget featured what he described as a "Photoshopped image" of the proposed express road.

He questioned why government would focus on a new project when the dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi highway remains unfinished.

He argued that Ghanaians, especially those who regularly travel between Accra, Paga and Bawku, would prefer the completion of the ongoing dualisation project rather than the start of a new one.

The Okaikwei Central MP claimed that from 2009 to 2016, the previous NDC administration did not add a single kilometre of road on that stretch, and urged the current government to avoid repeating that trend.

Boamah also raised concerns about funding for the proposed express road.

He questioned how the project would be financed under a public-private partnership and how much road users would be expected to pay.

He insisted that completing the existing dualisation project should be the priority before any new express road is considered.

By: Jacob Aggrey