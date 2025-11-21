Rwanda: Nearly 6,000 Rwandans Have Returned From DR Congo This Year - Minema

A total of 5,678 Rwandan nationals have voluntarily returned home from eastern DR Congo since January 2025, officials at the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) have said.

The arrival of the latest group took place on Thursday, November 20, with 511 returnees. They crossed into Rwanda under the support of the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

Esperance Muhoza, 30, a mother of three returning from Masisi, DR Congo, recounted the difficulties she encountered for three decades, as she shared about how hopeful she is after her coming home.

"We have been sleeping in bushes because of insecurity due to wars involving various militias. That's why we decided to come back for safety," she noted.

Alice Mukamulisa, 65, another mother of three, who was among the returnees said she is grateful to the Rwandan government for "never letting anyone die" in the jungles outside the country.

Deogratias Nzabonimpa, Rubavu District's Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, welcomed the group, assuring them of full government support.

"We are happy for your return," Nzabonimpa told the group. "Those who have already arrived are being supported through various government programs to improve their livelihoods, and they are being treated equally like all other Rwandans."

The new arrivals will be hosted temporarily at the Nyarushishi Transit Centre for registration procedures.

The repatriation process continues following a high-level meeting on voluntary return held in Addis Ababa in June between Rwanda, DR Congo, and the UNHCR.