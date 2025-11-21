Rwanda: Nearly 6,000 Rwandans Have Returned From DR Congo This Year - Minema

20 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

A total of 5,678 Rwandan nationals have voluntarily returned home from eastern DR Congo since January 2025, officials at the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) have said.

The arrival of the latest group took place on Thursday, November 20, with 511 returnees. They crossed into Rwanda under the support of the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

ALSO READ: 'We are relieved from conflicts' , returnees from DR Congo narrate ordeals

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Esperance Muhoza, 30, a mother of three returning from Masisi, DR Congo, recounted the difficulties she encountered for three decades, as she shared about how hopeful she is after her coming home.

"We have been sleeping in bushes because of insecurity due to wars involving various militias. That's why we decided to come back for safety," she noted.

Alice Mukamulisa, 65, another mother of three, who was among the returnees said she is grateful to the Rwandan government for "never letting anyone die" in the jungles outside the country.

Deogratias Nzabonimpa, Rubavu District's Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, welcomed the group, assuring them of full government support.

"We are happy for your return," Nzabonimpa told the group. "Those who have already arrived are being supported through various government programs to improve their livelihoods, and they are being treated equally like all other Rwandans."

ALSO READ: 'Can't wait to meet my parents', says Rwandan woman returning from DR Congo

The new arrivals will be hosted temporarily at the Nyarushishi Transit Centre for registration procedures.

The repatriation process continues following a high-level meeting on voluntary return held in Addis Ababa in June between Rwanda, DR Congo, and the UNHCR.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.