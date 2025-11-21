Uganda: Stop Using Children As Campaign Tools, Activists Warn Politicians

Child rights activists in Wakiso District have issued a stern warning to politicians who use children in election campaigns, including dressing them in campaign T-shirts and involving them in rallies, describing the practice as a violation of children's rights.

The warning came during the launch of the Children's Manifesto and International Children's Day celebrations at the Wakiso District headquarters, a district noted for having one of the largest child populations in Uganda.

"Children are not campaign tools. Politicians must stop using them for their rallies and posters. It is a direct violation of their rights," said Phillip Mukasa of Save the Children.

He emphasized that despite efforts to improve child welfare, "there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure children access quality education and health services."

Learners from various schools highlighted the challenges they face, including a shortage of latrines, lack of sanitary pads for girls, and insufficient school meals, particularly in government schools.

"We ask government to fulfill its promises, especially to provide pads and girls-only toilets so we can stay in school," one pupil said.

Wakiso Deputy RDC Namulimbe Angel issued a strict warning to politicians: "Any politician caught using children to carry posters, wear campaign T-shirts, or attend rallies will be prosecuted. This is child exploitation and it will not be tolerated."

Principal Community Officer Maria Nakazibwe called on parents to take responsibility for their children's welfare.

"Parents must play their part. Even simple things like packing food for their children can greatly support their learning," she said.

As Uganda's 2025 political season intensifies, images of children wearing campaign-branded T-shirts continue to circulate, prompting child rights defenders to insist that children deserve protection, not exploitation.