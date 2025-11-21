Uganda: Museveni Flags Off Uganda's First Chilli Export to China

President Museveni has officially flagged off Uganda's first consignment of Busoga-grown chilli destined for China, marking a historic step in the nation's agricultural export industry.

The event took place at Busambo Village in Namasagali, Kamuli District, with dignitaries including First Lady H.E. Janet Kataaha Museveni, Rebecca Kadaga, and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhong in attendance.

"This is a gold crop for Busoga's development," President Museveni said, highlighting the potential of chilli farming to boost household incomes.

He officially dispatched three containers, totaling 11 tons of dried chilli, to the Chinese market.

Ambassador Zhang congratulated Uganda on the achievement, noting that the export follows the 2024 Chilli Protocol signed at the FOCAC Summit.

He also announced China's zero-tariff treatment for 98% of taxable Ugandan exports, urging farmers to capitalize on the opportunity.

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga commended the President's support for farmers and reminded him of pending initiatives, including power extension and the establishment of an industrial park.

Industrial Park Chairman Mr Luo Heng revealed new investments, including a pineapple processing plant and a $150 million investment in the egg value chain, praising Busoga farmers for contributing over 90% of the chilli in this first export.

The chilli export is expected to cement its status as a key commercial crop, offering Busoga farmers an alternative to unproductive sugarcane farming.

The region is preparing for the next planting season in February, with optimism that chilli farming can significantly improve local livelihoods.