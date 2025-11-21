Uganda: Poor Roads Expected to Shape Voting Patterns in Jinja City Ahead of 2026 Polls

The deteriorating state of roads in Jinja City is emerging as a major factor likely to shape how residents will vote in the forthcoming 2026 general elections, with many candidates turning the issue into a core campaign message.

Jinja City, often referred to as the 'sitting [living] room' of Busoga Sub-region, continues to grapple with a worsening road network that has left motorists and pedestrians frustrated.

Of the approximately 230 kilometres in the central business district and more than 500 kilometres in the newly annexed northern division, only 13 kilometres have been upgraded since the launch of the World Bank-funded USMID programme in 2010.

According to Jinja City Engineer Charles Mugweri, the city's wide, well-planned roads have posed rehabilitation challenges under USMID because they require larger budgets compared to other cities.

"Jinja has well-planned wider roads, that's why we have not covered several roads using USMID funds like other cities such as Gulu, because our roads are twice wider than many of the cities in Uganda," he said.

He added that the entire network needs a facelift because most roads were constructed as far back as 1958 and have never received any new layer of tarmac.

"Most of these roads were last rehabilitated during the colonial era. They are now full of potholes and nearly impassable, especially during the rainy season," Engineer Mugweri said.

Ongoing torrential rains have worsened the situation, rendering several roads unmotorable. Before the Ministry of Works intervened last week, Tobacco Road--commonly known as Masese Road and one of the city's major industrial routes--flooded whenever it rained.

Jinja City Town Clerk Moses Otimong said the city is seeking government pre-financing for the construction of at least 150 kilometres of roads because it cannot rehabilitate them on its own.

City leaders warn that the deteriorating roads are stifling investment and industrial growth. Mayor Peter Kasolo said some factories have already shifted to neighbouring Njeru Municipality to avoid high transport costs and delays caused by potholes.

"The poor condition of our roads has affected the city's industrial potential. Some factories have already relocated to Njeru side because of the poor state of roads in Jinja," Kasolo said.

"For Jinja to truly become a tourism city and centre of commerce, we need a serious intervention to make our roads worthy of city status."

As the 2026 general elections draw nearer, candidates across the political spectrum have promised to prioritise infrastructure once elected.

Speaking to reporters shortly after nominations, many of them, regardless of party affiliation, emphasised repairing Jinja's collapsed road network as their primary pledge.

Residents say their votes will depend on which leaders offer credible solutions rather than recycled promises.

"We shall vote for leaders who can fix these roads!" one resident said. "We are tired of promises; we want action this time."