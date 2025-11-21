Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Set for Showdown Against New Caledonia or Jamaica in Bid to Make World Cup

African playoff winners Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will take on New Caledonia or Jamaica for the one-off match that could send them to the men's World Cup for the first time in more than 50 years.

At 56 in the world rankings of World Cup organisers Fifa, DRC were allocated a place in the "Path 1" final of the inter-confederation playoffs in a draw at Fifa headquarters in the Swiss city of Zurich on Thursday.

New Caledonia and Jamaica will play on 26 March for a slot in the showdown, which is scheduled for 31 March.

Iraq, who are 58th on the Fifa list, were put in the "Path 2" final and will face either Bolivia or Suriname following their semi-final on 26 March. All the matches will be played in Guadalajara and Monterrey in Mexico.

Jamaica and Iraq, like DRC, will be seeking a second trip to the World Cup.

When the DRC was called Zaire, it appeared at the 1974 World Cup in what was then West Germany.

Just a few months after claiming the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations, the squad lost all three of their games and conceded 14 goals - nine of them against Yugoslavia.

'Voodoo' claims

Just over 50 years on, their heirs saw off Cameroon and Nigeria to claim the Confederation of African Football's playoff place at the inter-confederation tournament.

After last Sunday's final against Nigeria in Rabat, the Nigeria boss Eric Chelle lashed out at the antics of the DRC's bench during the penalty shootout.

Chelle said a DRC coach was making arm movements during the 12-minute shootout at the Stade Moulay Hassan. "I don't know if it was [meant to mean throwing] water or something like that," he told reporters. "During the entire penalty shootout, the guy from the DRC was doing voodoo. Every time, every time. That's why I was a bit annoyed."

Chelle's counterpart, Sébastian Desabre, had to intervene to prevent the Nigeria coach from confronting the assistant.

"Nigeria played well," said Desabre. "We could so easily have not gone through. These games come down to the smallest margins but overall I think we deserved the win."

Nigeria had been trying to reach the World Cup for a seventh time.

Last Thursday, they thrashed Gabon 4-1 to set up the African showdown with DRC, who had edged past Cameroon 1-0.

The setback heaps further pressure on Chelle, who will lead the side into the Africa Cup of Nations next month in Morocco.

Nigeria, who finished finished runners-up at the last event in Cote d'Ivoire, have been placed in Group C with Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

DRC will also feature at the Cup of Nations. They have been drawn in Group D with Benin, Senegal and Botswana.

World Cup debut dreams

Several other teams in the playoffs are dreaming of World Cup qualification against the odds.

Bolivia was among the 13 teams that featured at the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay in 1930. But they have only graced the competition on two other occasions - 1950 in Brazil and 1994 in the United States.

Suriname and New Caledonia will be bidding to appear at the World Cup for the first time since its inception.

"If we can qualify for this World Cup, it will be an extra celebration for Suriname and an extra gift," said Suriname coach Stanley Menzo.

"These things come together," added the 62-year-old former Netherlands international goalkeeper. "Fifty years of independence and being at the last step for qualification for the World Cup. Let's make it a big party."