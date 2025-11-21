South Africa: Impact of G20 Social Summit Will 'Last a Lifetime', Says Ntshavheni

A bold vision for an inclusive global future has been cemented at the G20 Social Summit -- a vision designed not just for the moment, but for future generations to come.

As the summit drew to a close on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency and summit co-convenor, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, revealed the monumental effort behind the scenes, with over 100 preparatory meetings dedicated to forging consensus for the G20 Social Legacy programmes and the summit declaration.

"The deliberations at the preparatory meetings sought to build consensus around five thematic areas: digital inclusion and equitable transformation; trade resilience and inclusive value chains; inclusive climate justice and just transition and energy democracy; a just and sustainable finance and international finance architecture, and building momentum for the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] and Agenda 2063.

"The engagement groups worked very hard to get to where we are and also to agree on a continued partnership in the implementation of the legacy programmes for the future of this beautiful country and the continent," Ntshavheni said.

The seven legacy programmes announced at the summit are:

The Pan-African sovereign wealth fund initiative.

The public-private health accelerator.

Empower youth and communities through inclusive, sustainable social infrastructure and opportunity pathways.

Accelerator for digitally enabled MSME [Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises] finance and trade for women and youth.

The Timbuktu creatives hub.

Digitally enabled higher education systems aligned with Africa's development goals.

Securing the next decade of impact to guarantee the future of adolescent girls and young women in Africa.

An inclusive presidency

Throughout its G20 Presidency, South Africa has sought to include groups from all corners of society to participate and contribute to the G20 programmes.

"Your due pronouncement, Mr President [Cyril Ramaphosa], that declared that South Africa's G20 Presidency is an African presidency, which the whole African continent must partake in and benefit from, was fulfilled through the work of the engagements and as part of the G20 Social.

"When we started South Africa's G20 Presidency... you also instructed us to be inclusive and we have done exactly that, as we accommodated additional engagement groups and the general public through the GCIS [Government Communication and Information System] outreach activities and all their inputs are included in the declaration," she said.

Furthermore, Ntshavheni said South Africa's G20 Presidency and Social Summit are not just a diplomatic exercise but a strategically expanded initiative infused with a distinctive "African flair".

"Although we are continuing on the innovation of Brazil, who introduced the G20 Social, South Africa expanded on the innovation to include an African flair with participation of traditional leaders and the Khoi-San indigenous people.

"South Africa also expanded the engagement groups from 14 in Brazil to 22 participating at this Social Summit. South Africa also took it another step further by introducing legacy projects that will ensure that the impact of the G20 Social Summit South Africa on the African continent will last a lifetime," Ntshaveni said.