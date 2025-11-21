Somalia: Galmudug State Executes Man Convicted of Clan-Related Killing in Galmudug

Guriceel, Somalia — Galmudug State security forces on Thursday executed a man convicted of murder in the central Galgaduud region, in what authorities described as part of a fast-tracked response to a surge in clan-related killings.

Abdifitah Ali Hassan Diiriye was shot by a firing squad on the outskirts of Guriceel town only hours after the Galgaduud regional court handed down the death sentence, officials said.

The court ruled that Diiriye had been found guilty, with what it called "clear evidence," of fatally shooting local businessman Deeq Abdi Jama inside Guriceel on November 16.

Judicial officials said the swift execution was intended to deter rising revenge killings between clan militias across Galmudug.

The court added that accelerating such rulings aimed to send "a strong message" to armed groups responsible for recurring blood feuds.

Local elders and community leaders in Guriceel had earlier urged authorities to immediately enforce Islamic Sharia rulings on anyone involved in murder, according to sources familiar with the consultations.

Residents of Guriceel widely welcomed the execution, saying it underscored the importance of justice and the rule of law in curbing cycles of clan violence.