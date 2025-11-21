South Africa: Deputy President, French President to Honour Anti-Apartheid Activists

20 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the weekend, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will host French President Emmanuel Macron to commemorate the French citizens who played a role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

The President of France will be in the country to join other leaders who will be attending the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit scheduled for 22-23 November, under the theme 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'.

"South Africa and France enjoy cordial bilateral, political and economic relations in areas such as trade and industry, defence, science and technology, energy, education, transport, arts and culture, among others," said the Presidency in an advisory on Thursday.

Friday's wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum in Pretoria.

"The ceremony follows South Africa's recent successful visit to France, which further strengthened the historically warm relations between the two countries by expanding on existing cooperation projects through mobilising investments, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation with specific focus on trade and investment," said the Presidency.

The Deputy President paid a courtesy visit to President Macron at his residence, the Palais de l'Élysée, in Paris in May prior to concluding a successful working visit to that country.

The meeting followed a successful SA-France Investment Conference, where commitments were made to upscale trade relations between the two countries.

