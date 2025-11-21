South Africa: We Will Have a Declaration, President Ramaphosa Says Ahead of G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the G20 process is moving ahead decisively with or without the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to block the adoption of any joint declaration under South Africa's G20 Presidency.

Speaking to members of the media as he left the G20 Social Summit to address the B20 gathering, President Ramaphosa expressed confidence that negotiations were nearing completion, despite the United States objections.

"We will have a declaration. The talks are going extremely well. I'm confident we are moving towards a declaration, and they are now just dotting the i's and crossing the t's.

"Without the United States, the whole process of the G20 is moving forward. We will not be bullied. We will not agree to be bullied," the President said pointedly on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa's remarks follow threats by President Trump, who has repeatedly criticised multilateral institutions, warning that South Africa "cannot expect a declaration" if the US does not support its content.

His comments fueled concerns that the G20 Leaders' Summit could end without consensus, as has happened in previous years when geopolitical tensions derailed discussions.

However, the South African Presidency has maintained throughout the summit cycle that a declaration reflecting global inclusiveness and balanced development priorities would not be held hostage by unilateral pressure.

President expresses confidence in the process

President Ramaphosa told journalists he was encouraged by the progress made across multiple G20 tracks, praising the engagements he had held throughout the day.

"I've just spent time with people from civil society. I feel very satisfied and now I am going to meet another group," he said, referring to his upcoming address at the B20, the business arm of the G20. - SAnews.gov.za