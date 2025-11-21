South Africa: President Notes U.S. 'Change of Mind' On G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has received notice from the United States indicating a possible change of approach regarding its participation in the G20 Leaders' Summit, describing the development as a "very positive" sign.

Speaking during a press briefing following his trilateral meeting with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Ramaphosa confirmed that discussions with Washington were ongoing.

READ | President Ramaphosa, EU leaders reaffirm the deepening of partnerships

"We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over about a change of mind about participating in one shape, form or other in the Summit," he said on Thursday evening.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Ramaphosa noted that the message from the US came just hours before the start of the Leaders' Summit, prompting urgent engagement to understand the implications and practicalities of its potential participation.

"This comes really at the late hour before the Summit begins, and so therefore we do need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means," he said.

Despite the timing, the President struck an optimistic tone, saying South Africa viewed the shift as encouraging.

"In a way, we see this as a positive sign, very positive because, as I've often said, boycott politics never work. It's always best to be inside the tent than being outside of the tent," the President said.

He emphasised the importance of the US presence in global governance structures, saying its engagement strengthens multilateral cooperation.

"The tent is G20, all countries are here and the United States being biggest economy in the world needs to be here. So, it's pleasing to hear that there is a change of approach, and so we are still discussing how that will manifest," he said.

President Ramaphosa is expected to continue high-level engagements with global partners ahead of the commencement of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the weekend.

Earlier in the day the President said the G20 process is moving ahead decisively with or without the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to block the adoption of any joint declaration under South Africa's G20 Presidency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to members of the media as he left the G20 Social Summit to address the B20 gathering, President Ramaphosa expressed confidence that negotiations were nearing completion, despite the United States objections.

READ | We will have a declaration, President Ramaphosa says ahead of G20 Summit

He further told journalists he was encouraged by the progress made across multiple G20 tracks, praising the engagements he had held throughout the day.