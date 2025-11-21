South Africa: Thousands Rally Against Gender Violence - South African News Briefs - November 21, 2025

Thousands Rally in Sea Point Against Gender Violence

Thousands of women and anti-gender-based violence supporters are set to gather at Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town to take part in the G20 women's shutdown, reports EWN. The shutdown is a call by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Women for Change to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa. The Women for Change organization handed the government a petition on 11 April 2025, asking for GBVF to be declared a national disaster; a similar petition recently gathered more than one million signatures. Crime statistics show 15 women are killed in South Africa every day. Moreover, 115 rape cases are reported in the country daily. Supporters are encouraged to wear black as Women for Change renews its call for urgent government action and aims to spark deeper conversations about the cultural roots of GBVF.

School Employee Arrested for Killing Tembisa Principal and Clerk

The South African Police Service has arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the fatal shooting of the principal and an administration clerk at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa, reports SABC News. Officers responding to the scene found both women dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect, who is reportedly employed at the school, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening and is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Friday. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest and said the woman will face double murder charges as investigations continue.

75-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Table View



A 75-year-old man was found murdered in his Table View home, with his hands and legs bound, reports EWN. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said officers have opened murder and house robbery cases, though it is still unclear what was taken. The victim was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bo-Kaap Demands Airbnb Regulation to Protect Heritage

Residents of Bo-Kaap are calling on the City of Cape Town to regulate short-term rentals in the area, reports EWN. The residents said that the number of Airbnb-style accommodations has grown significantly, posing a risk to the heritage, culture, and community at large. Bo-Kaap is South Africa's oldest living urban Muslim community that borders the Cape Town CBD with 19 heritage sites. Sheikh Dawood Terblanche of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association said unregulated tourism is eroding the identity of South Africa's oldest living urban Muslim community. Residents are not calling for a ban, but want stricter zoning and rules requiring short-term rental owners to live on the property.

