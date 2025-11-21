Zimbabwe: Harare Records Over 500 Cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

THE City of Harare has raised alarm over an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), with at least 501 cases recorded across several suburbs, mainly affecting children under the age of 10.

In a public notice issued Thursday, the local authority said the viral infection has been detected largely in Mabvuku, Mbare, Budiriro and Waterfalls, warning that the disease is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with blisters or droplets from coughing and sneezing.

"So far 501 cases have been recorded mainly in Mabvuku, Mbare, Budiriro and Waterfalls.

"No deaths have been recorded and those with the symptoms are advised to report to the nearest clinic or hospital," the notice reads.

Although HFMD is described as self-limiting, meaning it usually resolves on its own, the City of Harare urged parents and guardians to take symptoms seriously and seek medical assistance.

"The disease is self-limiting and treatment is for symptoms.

"The public is advised to avoid direct contact with those showing symptoms as it is a highly contagious disease," the notice added.

The city further advised residents to ensure any child showing signs of infection receives immediate medical attention.

"We urge residents to immediately take children with symptoms of the disease to the clinic."