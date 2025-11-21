Zimbabwe: 'Historic Victory for Reproductive Justice' - Health Group Hails High Court Ruling Recognising Mental Health in Abortion Law

The High Court has delivered a landmark ruling declaring parts of Zimbabwe's restrictive abortion law unconstitutional, siding with the Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) and Member of Parliament Nyasha Batitsa, who brought the challenge with human-rights lawyer Tendai Biti.

Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba ruled that the Termination of Pregnancy Act, enacted in 1977, unlawfully excludes mental-health risk as a ground for lawful termination and fails to protect women with mental disabilities from pregnancies resulting from sexual exploitation.

"The statutory omission creates a discriminatory regime," the judge wrote, adding that forcing women to carry pregnancies that cause "grave mental-health consequences" violates their rights to dignity, equality, humane treatment, bodily autonomy, and health. She stressed that the Constitution recognises health as "physical, mental, and psychological well-being."

Court sides with CWGH and Batitsa

CWGH and Batitsa had challenged section 4(a) and the definition of "unlawful intercourse" in section 2(1), arguing the law ignored modern constitutional and medical understanding of health and erased the vulnerability of institutionalised mental-health patients who cannot legally consent to sex.

In their filing, they argued: "Section 4(a) unlawfully confines lawful termination to threats to physical health, ignoring that health includes mental and psychological well-being." They also warned that excluding pregnancies arising from sexual exploitation of mental-health patients "fails to safeguard the dignity and bodily integrity of a particularly vulnerable group."

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba agreed, finding that the law "erased their lack of capacity to consent" and, as a consequence, "denied them access to lawful termination even in circumstances amounting to abuse."

The Court declared the offending provisions unconstitutional, but suspended the declaration for 18 months and referred the matter to the Constitutional Court for confirmation.

A shift in Zimbabwe's reproductive-rights landscape

The ruling marks what the Court described as a move away from a "narrow, biomedical model of abortion" focused only on physical survival, toward a constitutional model grounded in dignity, equality, and holistic health.

The Court's effects-based analysis, drawing on comparative jurisprudence from South Africa and Canada, recognised mental health as "an integral component of the constitutional right to health," and held that statutory frameworks must evolve with contemporary medical understanding.

CWGH welcomes "historic victory"

The Community Working Group on Health welcomed the judgment, calling it a breakthrough for women whose suffering has long been invisible under the law.

"This is a historic victory for reproductive justice," CWGH said in response to the ruling. "The Court has affirmed that mental-health endangerment must be recognised alongside physical risk, and that women with mental disabilities are entitled to equal protection from sexual exploitation and its consequences."

The organisation said the decision "creates a clear mandate for Parliament, health authorities, and civil society to ensure abortion services are accessible and responsive to the realities of women living with mental disabilities."

Next steps for Parliament

Once the Constitutional Court confirms the ruling, Parliament will be required to amend the Termination of Pregnancy Act to include mental-health risk as a lawful ground for termination and expand the definition of unlawful intercourse to include sexual exploitation of mental-health patients, conduct already criminalised under the Mental Health Act.

With the judgment now on record, legal observers say Zimbabwe has taken a decisive step toward modernising reproductive-health law in line with constitutional values and regional obligations under the Maputo Protocol, CEDAW, and the African Charter.