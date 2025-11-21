Zimbabwe: Civil Service Is Collapsing - Senate Calls for Immediate Increase in Workers' Salaries

The Senate is piling pressure on the government to urgently review civil servants' salaries and align them with regional standards, arguing that this is critical to rescuing the collapsing public sector.

For years, unions representing government workers have been calling for salaries to be restored to 2018 levels, when the lowest-paid employees earned the equivalent of about US$400. Economic shocks and inconsistent policies have eroded earnings, prompting a mass exodus of skilled professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

Senator Sithabisiwe Moyo recently tabled a motion in the Upper House demanding an immediate and comprehensive solution to address the worsening plight of government workers.

"The situation on the ground is not fair. Our civil servants are suffering. Our teachers, nurses, clerks and other civil servants are living in poverty while struggling to do their jobs. For example, the average Zimbabwean teacher earns about 350 per month, which is not enough to pay rent or buy food," said Moyo.

She further urged the government to consider a 50% salary increase and to prioritise restoring wages to the 2018 standard.

"The civil service is collapsing, Hon. President, we must give civil servants a salary increment now, approve an emergency salary increase so that the teachers, nurses and other civil servants earn enough to survive. A 50% increase would do, we must restore their salaries to that of the US dollar era value of 2019 and this should be a top priority," said Moyo.

The deteriorating working environment in public institutions has fuelled widespread disgruntlement among civil servants, undermining service delivery--particularly for low-income communities that rely heavily on government services.

Moyo cautioned against politicising the crisis.

"The whole country is watching our civil servants; we are not asking for charity or politics, only the dignity of a living salary and support in order for them to do their work.

"Teachers want to teach, nurses want to do their work, all other civil servants want to deliver their duties efficiently, but how can they if they are hungry? We must not allow our Public Service to collapse. Children are travelling long distances to school because of a shortage of schools nearby. We owe the future generation because their future depends on us," she said.