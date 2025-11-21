Africa: MCB Extends Financing Package to Invictus Investment for Africa, Middle East Expansion

Port-Louis, Mauritius — The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited (MCB) has issued a structured financing package to Invictus Investment Company PLC to support the firm's expansion across Africa and the Middle East.

The facility combines acquisition finance with a revolving credit line, providing Invictus with additional working capital as it scales its agro-food operations. The arrangement also deepens the existing partnership between the two organisations.

According to MCB, the funding will back Invictus Investment's plans to grow its processing, logistics, and distribution networks, while consolidating value-added food and FMCG assets that serve regional markets.

Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said the agreement signals strong confidence in the firm's strategy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The financing agreement with MCB underscores the confidence our partners have in Invictus Investment's financial and operational performance and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and value creation. It gives us greater flexibility to optimise our capital structure and continue expanding across high-growth markets, and supports our vision to develop a fully integrated enterprise that contributes to food security in the Middle East and Africa. We see this as an important step towards creating a broader network of partners at multiple levels that are working together to deliver lasting value for communities and build long-term food resilience across regions."

MCB CEO Thierry Hebraud said the relationship supports the bank's broader focus on agro-processing and food security initiatives across the continent.

"The relationship with Invictus Investment is of strategic value for us, as it aligns well with our willingness to develop long-lasting relationships with multinationals doing business in Africa. This important financing package highlights MCB's objective to support agro-processing players involved in food security across the continent. It also demonstrates the bank's ability to structure sophisticated financing solutions to support its customers and their ecosystems, while using finance to create a sustainable future for the clients and communities we serve."

Invictus Investment, founded in 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, supplies agro-food commodities across 65 markets and trades more than 30 product categories such as barley, corn, sesame, soya bean, sugar, and wheat. The company is pursuing a fully integrated agro-food platform serving Middle Eastern and African markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Africa Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MCB, Mauritius' largest bank with more than 188 years of operations, has expanded its footprint across Africa, the Indian Ocean region, and the Middle East, and continues to support economic and sustainability initiatives across its markets.