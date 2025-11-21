Tanzania: BMH Rolls Out Pioneering Non-Surgical Treatment for Spinal Pain

21 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) has introduced a breakthrough non-surgical treatment for spinal pain, becoming the first in the central zone to provide such service.

Consultant Neurologist, Dr Maxgama Ndosi, said the procedure, conducted entirely by local specialists, was successfully performed on the first patient, who was discharged the same day.

"The treatment involves a specialised spinal injection. Once administered, the patient's back pain disappears completely," Dr Ndosi said, noting that the minimally invasive procedure eliminates the need for surgery and allows same-day recovery.

Dr Ndosi explained that the service reflects BMH's ongoing efforts to expand specialist and super-specialist care. The hospital, which is marking ten years of operations, has significantly strengthened its capacity in neurology, cardiology and other advanced medical fields.

"This is a major breakthrough for the central corridor. It allows Tanzanians to access advanced care closer to home," he said.

The first beneficiary of the treatment, who preferred anonymity, confirmed experiencing immediate relief.

"I had severe back pain that made it hard to walk or lift anything. After the injection, the pain disappeared and I still feel no pain," the patient said.

