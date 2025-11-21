Tanzania: No Mine Water Threatens Public Use, Officials Say

Mwanza — RESIDENTS across the Lake Zone have been reassured that robust measures are firmly in place to prevent contaminated water from any mines flowing into public water sources.

Speaking to the Daily News on the sidelines of the ongoing Annual Dam Safety Meeting, the Water Quality Services Director in the Ministry of Water, Mr Mteki Chisute, said public safety is guaranteed through strict enforcement of the Water Resources Management Act (Cap. 331) and the Dam Safety Regulations.

Mr Chisute noted that compliance requirements apply to all types of dams, including tailing dams, hydropower dams and irrigation structures.

"Ensuring safety, compliance and environmental protection is not only our legal mandate but also a moral duty to the communities who depend on these systems for their wellbeing," he stressed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that the government has invested in modern equipment for dam construction and monitoring to enhance the quality and resilience of the facilities used for various economic activities, while prioritising environmental conservation and public health.

ALSO READ: Ndejembi commends Dr Biteko at the Energy Ministry's handover

"This goes hand in hand with building the capacity of experts and dam owners to help them meet the required standards. People should rest assured that no contaminated water is being released," he said.

The National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) Director of Research, Dr Menan Jangu, echoed the reassurance, noting that toxic water flow from mines is effectively controlled unless extraordinary natural events such as earthquakes or heavy floods compromise dam structures.

Even in such scenarios, he said, the government has emergency preparedness and response mechanisms in place.

"If contaminated water must be discharged, treatment is conducted to ensure maximum purification before release," he explained.

Barrick Gold Tanzania's Mine Closure Manager, Engineer Zonnastraal Mumbi, affirmed the company's commitment to meeting both national and international safety standards.

She said the corporation ensures safe construction and continuous monitoring of systems that track the volume and quality of wastewater being discharged.

"We adhere to all requirements to protect our staff, neighbouring communities, the soil and the environment at large," she said.