Tanzania Turns Libraries Into Youth Innovation Hubs

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is strengthening its position as a knowledge-driven nation as the Tanzania Library Services Board (TLSB) prepares to host the 32nd National Book Fair from November 21st to 26th in Dar es Salaam.

The event is expected to bring together exhibitors from Kenya, Malawi, France, Canada, Sweden, Iran, and several other countries. It aims to promote a strong national reading culture, while showcasing Tanzania's literary and cultural wealth.

Announcing the exhibition on Thursday, TLSB Director General Dr Mboni Ruzegea said this year's fair reflects the country's commitment to building a society anchored in knowledge, creativity, and cultural preservation.

"The exhibition aims to display the richness of Tanzanian literature, culture, and history, and to promote creative works by local authors," she said. "It is also an opportunity for the public and the government to learn and reaffirm that the dissemination of knowledge in the country is progressing."

Dr Ruzegea said the fair will play a central role in preserving Tanzania's national memory, including its languages, traditions, and historical narratives, while connecting writers, educators, cultural stakeholders, and publishers to plan long-term strategies for strengthening reading culture across the country.

This year's exhibition adopts the theme "Future Library Now," underscoring TLSB's vision to transform libraries from traditional book-lending spaces into vibrant cultural hubs that merge physical collections with digital learning platforms.

The transformation aims to keep libraries relevant to younger generations by increasing access through online resources, social media, schools, colleges, and community learning centres.

Dr Ruzegea added that the institution is committed to turning libraries into "home bases for youth dreams," where young people can study, innovate, explore ideas, and access digital tools that support lifelong learning. Strengthening reading habits, she stressed, is a national imperative essential for building a knowledgeable, skilled, and competitive society.

Tanzania Publishers Association (PATA) Chairperson Hermes Damian said the National Book Fair also serves as a platform for youth capacity-building and innovation.

"The aim of the exhibition is to help young people acquire knowledge, skills, and the ability to innovate," he said. "We want them to understand the proper use of artificial intelligence, and we want libraries to become spaces where they can develop and showcase their talents."

He added that the event provides an opportunity for Tanzanians to demonstrate to the world the value of books in shaping a modern, informed society.

"Reading is a sign of civilisation and historical awareness. Our national identity is carried through books," he said. "We must build our nation through reading, just as we envision it."

Organisers say this year's fair will not only promote reading across all groups but also reaffirm TLSB's national mandate to serve as a centre of knowledge, empowering citizens and safeguarding Tanzania's intellectual and cultural heritage.