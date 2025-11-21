Kenya: Former IEBC Official Charged for Forgery of Academic Degree

21 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested and arraigned a former employee of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), for allegedly using a falsified academic certificate to seek promotion.

The Commission received allegations that the IEBC official presented a forged Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (Public Administration) certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University, in order to secure a promotion at IEBC.

Investigations commenced, and it was established that the document was falsified and that the suspect knowingly presented it as genuine.

Upon completing investigations, the Commission forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who concurred with the recommendation to institute criminal proceedings against the suspect.

The IEBC offical was arrested on 19th November 2025 and arraigned in court on 20th November 2025.

He was charged with Forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code; Uttering a False Document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code; and Deceiving a Principal contrary to Section 41(2)(b) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, No. 3 of 2003.

Appearing before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, the suspect denied all charges.

He was released on a cash bail of Kes 200,000 or an alternative bond of Kes 500,000 with one surety of a similar amount.

The case is scheduled for mention on 4th December 2025.

