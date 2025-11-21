Zimbabwe: Advocate Mpofu Retraction and Apology

NewZimbabwe.com unreservedly retracts and apologises for an article published under the headline "Leaked letter accuses judge, top lawyer of conflict of interest." The article was based on an anonymous letter alleging a conflict of interest between High Court Judge, Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, and Advocate Thabani Mpofu.

By publishing the story without affording Advocate Mpofu his right of response, we fell short of the standards of fairness, balance, and accuracy that we are duty-bound to uphold.

Advocate Mpofu has since issued a detailed rebuttal, which we acknowledge as central to setting the record straight.

In his response, Advocate Mpofu strongly dismissed the allegations, saying:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The letter which founds the story is simply false. Three cases have been identified. I absolutely have nothing to do with the first two cases, was never briefed on them and, naturally, never appeared before the judge or any judge for that matter. The names are completely foreign to me and have never been revealed even in my power naps."

He clarified that in the third matter mentioned in the letter, he was briefed by "a completely different well-established firm," adding that the litigant he represented "has never been Sikhumbuzo's client and he has never been involved in that matter in any way, shape, form or size." He further stated that the matter never proceeded as it was withdrawn.

Responding to suggestions that he has a close relationship with one Webster Chikwanha, Advocate Mpofu said, "I do not know who Webster Chikwanha is... I have no friend by the name Webster. I have no friend by the name Chikwanha. No complaint has ever been raised against me which the Webster Chikwanha would have suppressed."

NewZimbabwe.com acknowledges that Advocate Mpofu's right to be heard should have been sought before publication. We also accept that the anonymous allegations did not meet the threshold required for reporting without corroboration.

We unreservedly apologise to Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Justice Munangati-Manongwa for the distress and reputational harm caused.