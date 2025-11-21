Zimbabwe: Runde Bridge to Temporarily Close Sunday for Asphalt Overlay

21 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Runde Bridge will on Sunday be temporarily closed to pave way for critical asphalt overlay, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has said.

Zimbabwe is currently implementing an aggressive roads rehabilitation driven by the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), initiated after a 2021 state of national disaster declaration due to poor road infrastructure. This program focuses on repairing a significant portion of the road network, aiming to improve safety, stimulate economic activity and connect communities to essential services like health, education, and markets.

To date, major road uplifts have been undertaken along the country's major highways.

In a statement, the Transport Ministry announced plans to temporarily close the Runde bridge to pave way for rehabilitation works.

"Motorists are advised of a scheduled full closure of the Runde Bridge. The 80-minute closure is necessary to perform a critical asphalt overlay, ensuring the long-term safety and integrity of the structure. The bridge is located at a chainage 105km from Masvingo towards Beitbridge on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road," the statement reads.

The work is scheduled to take place on either Saturday, 22 November 2025, or Sunday, 23 November 2025, between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM (1000HRS - 1500HRS) with the final date and precise start time contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

Motorists have been advised to anticipate significant delays and to plan their journeys accordingly or seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance and appreciate the public's understanding as we work to improve our national transport infrastructure. Any updates will be communicated through official channels," the statement added.

