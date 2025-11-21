Tanzania: Wrrb Unveils Strategy to Reach More Stakeholders

Dar es Salaam — The Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB) has unveiled a broad strategic plan aimed at strengthening and expanding the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) to reach more farmers, traders and value-chain actors across the country.

WRRB Managing Director Asangye Bangu stated that the Board is repositioning the system to align with evolving commodity markets and the changing business environment in agriculture and related sectors.

"We are taking deliberate steps to ensure the Warehouse Receipt System reaches many more stakeholders," Mr Bangu said, noting that implementation will focus on several high-impact areas.

He said a key priority is the expansion of commodities covered under the WRS.

The WRRB plans to add more than 20 agricultural and non-agricultural products, including sunflower, spices, avocado, wheat, as well as selected forest and mineral products.

The expansion will also extend the system to strategic regions such as Kilimanjaro and Njombe, opening new market opportunities for producers.

To support the wider coverage, the Board will intensify regulation, licensing and inspection of warehouses.

This includes upgrading digital management systems, increasing inspection frequency to ensure quality and safety standards and recruiting additional warehouse inspectors and collateral managers to meet rising activity.

Further, WRRB will enhance digital integration, completing the linkage of the WRS with other national digital systems to improve transparency and service efficiency.

International and domestic cooperation will also be strengthened to align operations with global standards and professional best practices

As part of its outreach drive, the Board plans to provide training to more than 8,000 stakeholders across 12 regions, raising awareness and improving understanding of how the system can enhance market access and financial inclusion.

"Our goal is to deepen innovation in service delivery so that more stakeholders can benefit from the warehouse receipt system," he added.

The expanded measures are expected to improve commodity marketing, boost price stability, and increase trust in structured trading, positioning the WRS as a key pillar of Tanzania's agricultural market reforms.