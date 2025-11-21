Zimbabwe: Miss Universe 2025 Top 30 - Lyshanda Moyas Makes the Cut

21 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

After weeks filled with excitement and controversies, the big day has finally arrived, the 74th edition of Miss Universe, where only one of the 130 contestants will be crowned the most beautiful woman in the world and the worthy successor of Denmark's Victoria KjaEr Theilvig.

All eyes are on the stage of Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand, where just one participant will take home the title.

The preliminary phase consisted of private interviews with the judges as well as the official swimsuit, national costume, and evening gown presentations. Now, the moment has come to reveal the Top 30 semifinalists.

Afterward, the Top 12 will be announced, followed by the Top 5 finalists. In the final round, the five candidates will answer questions live in front of the audience and the judging panel.

In the end, the second runner-up, first runner-up, and the new Miss Universe will be crowned.

The winner will be crowned by Victoria KjaEr Theilvig, who will place on her head the Lumière de l'Infini crown ("Light of Infinity"). The piece was handcrafted by Filipino master artisans using traditional techniques from Place Vendôme, the heart of French elegance.

Its color is inspired by the rare South Sea golden pearl, the National Gem of the Philippines, and the crown features 23 of these pearls, giving it a feminine, unique, and elegant touch.

Before the start of the competition, the event began with a minute of silence in memory of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, who died on October 24, 2025, at the age of 93. Throughout the pageant events, several contestants wore black ribbons on their sashes as a sign of respect.

The gala opened with a performance by Thai singer Jeff Satur, who gave his all on stage, accompanied by dancers dressed in white. Afterwards, more than 120 contestants made their entrance.

After Satur's musical performance, it was time for the contestants to step to the microphone one by one. The host then introduced the judging panel, responsible for choosing the next Miss Universe.

Who is in the judging panel:

  • Chalida Thaochalee, doctor, actress, and Miss Thailand 1998
  • Ismael Cala, Cuban-Canadian-American journalist and writer
  • Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020, from Mexico
  • Sharon Fonseca, Venezuelan model, actress, and entrepreneur
  • Saina Nehwal, Indian badminton player
  • Louie Heredia, Filipino singer
  • Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005, from Canada
  • Colonel Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi Chiwenga, Zimbabwean military officer

Top 30:

  1. China - Zhao Na
  2. Thailand - Praveenar Singh
  3. Brazil - Gabriela Lacerda
  4. Rwanda - Solange Keita
  5. Côte d'Ivoire - Olivia Yacé
  6. Colombia - Vanessa Pulgarín
  7. Dominican Republic - Jennifer Ventura
  8. Bangladesh - Tangia Methila
  9. Cuba - Lina Luaces
  10. Japan - Kaori Hashimoto
  11. Puerto Rico - Zashely Alicea
  12. Netherlands - Nathalie Mogbelzada
  13. USA-Audrey Eckert
  14. India - Manika Vishwakarma
  15. Mexico - Fátima Bosch
  16. Philippines - Ahtisa Manalo
  17. Zimbabwe - Lyshanda Moyas
  18. Costa Rica - Mahyla Roth
  19. Malta - Julia Cluett
  20. Croatia - Laura Gnjatović
  21. Canada - Jaime VandenBerg
  22. Chile - Inna Moll
  23. Guatemala - Raschel Paz
  24. Palestine - Nadeen Ayoub
  25. Nicaragua - Itza Castillo
  26. France - Ève Gilles
  27. Paraguay - Yanina Gómez
  28. Miss Universe Latina - Yamilex Hernandez
  29. Venezuela - Stephany Abasali
  30. Guadeloupe - Ophély Mézino

