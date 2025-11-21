Tanzania: Gwajima Urges Ministry Staff to Enhance Speed, Efficiency

Dodoma — MINISTER for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has urged ministry staff to work with greater speed, commitment and efficiency as the government intensifies efforts to advance social development across the country.

Dr Gwajima delivered the message on Monday upon arriving at the ministry's offices following her swearing-in for a second term under the Sixth-Phase Government.

She said her first term focused on building the ministry's foundation by establishing operational systems, accountability structures, policies, strategies, guidelines and various implementation programmes, while introducing the ministry to communities and development partners.

"In this second term, we will focus on strengthening partnerships with all stakeholders to educate communities about available economic opportunities and help them access them. Poverty remains a key driver of gender-based violence and constraints facing special groups," she said.

She thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for renewing her appointment and commended ministry staff for their cooperation.

"The President's trust extends to you as well, because of your support in carrying out our responsibilities. I urge you to continue working with enthusiasm, speed and efficiency to achieve government goals," she added.

Deputy Minister Maryprisca Mahundi echoed the commitment, thanking staff for the warm reception and pledging close cooperation.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary Dr John Jingu congratulated the new leadership and assured them of full support from the ministry's management and staff.

Dr Gwajima's renewed call aligns with the government's broader priorities on social development, gender equality and empowerment of vulnerable groups.